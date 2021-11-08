Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/start ups

News and resources on fintech start-ups, scale-ups, hubs, accelerators, VCs and funding worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Monument

Lead Channel

Start ups

Channels

Regulation & Compliance Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Neobank for the mass affluent Monument set to launch

Neobank for the mass affluent Monument set to launch

Monument, a digital banking startup for the well-heeled, is set to launch in the UK as a fully-licenced deposit-taking institution following the lifting of regulatory restrictions by the Financial Conduct Authority.

Monument is trageting the mass affluent market, estimated at approximately 4.8 million professionals with between £250,000 and £5 million in liquid assets.

The digital bank is in the process of closing a further £20 million funding round, bringing total funding to £60 million.

Monument has brought in Mambu, Salesforce, Amazon Web Services, Persistent Systems and Accenture for its technology build. Mambu is providing the central core banking engine, alongside Salesforce for CRM, and AWS for cloud services. Persistent Systems and Accenture Interactive will support the build.

The bank is set to launch with digital lending propositions for buy-to-let properties which will be followed by the roll out of easy access and various fixed term savings products.

Mintoo Bhandari, CEO of Monument, says: “We are proud to bring to market an App that provides intuitive and highly efficient client onboarding and an immersive service experience. Through the App our clients will be able to interact with us by live chat, phone, video and email, and to switch between those channels at the touch of a finger.

“We believe we are the first bank in the UK, and possibly one of the first in the world, to offer simultaneous 'video and co-browsing' capabilities, enabling our relationship team to interact with clients almost as if they were 'in the same room', saving time by addressing questions 'live' so their applications can be completed and processed as quickly as possible."

Related Companies

Monument

Lead Channel

Start ups

Channels

Regulation & Compliance Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] Ready for Real-Time? Delivering unrivalled value for European Banks

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Paper] Addressing the Poverty Premium: A data-led approach[New Paper] Addressing the Poverty Premium: A data-led approach

Trending

Related News
Monument confirms £28 million fund raise
/startups

Monument confirms £28 million fund raise

Monument picks tech vendors to build bank for mass affluent
/startups

Monument picks tech vendors to build bank for mass affluent

Monument builds new challenger bank for mass-affluent

08 Oct 2020

Digital-first Monument targets UK's mass-affluent

06 Jul 2020

Trending

  1. HSBC signs multi-year DevOps deal with CloudBees

  2. Starling Bank launches &#39;Bills Manager&#39;

  3. Revolut app lets customers sketch their own card design

  4. Klarna launches one-stop shopping app globally

  5. JPMorgan estimates CBDCs could save corporates &#163;100 billion in transaction costs

Research
See all reports »
Addressing the Poverty Premium: A data-led approach

Addressing the Poverty Premium: A data-led approach

Continuous Reinvention: The holy grail of Digital Transformation

Continuous Reinvention: The holy grail of Digital Transformation

Open Banking powered by the Cloud, Democratising Finance at Scale

Open Banking powered by the Cloud, Democratising Finance at Scale