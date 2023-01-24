Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Open Banking Implementation Entity

Lead Channel

People

Channels

Retail banking Payments

Keywords

Open banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Marion King takes over chair at Open Banking Implementation Entity

Marion King takes over chair at Open Banking Implementation Entity

The former president of Mastercard UK and ireland, Marion King, has been appointed to suceed Charlotte Crosswell as chair and trustee of the Open Banking Implementation Entity.

King will step into the post at the beginning of February when Crosswell departs to take over the chair at the Centre for Finance, Innovation and Technology (CFIT), an organisation created on the advice of the Kalifa Review to unblock barriers to growth for UK fintech.

Before joining the OBIE, king was director of payments at NatWest Group and president of MasterCard UK and Ireland. Prior to that she was the chief executive officer of VocaLink.

Her key priorities will include the protection of ongoing CMA Order requirements and the consideration and potential implementation of the Joint Regulatory Oversight Committee’s decisions on the future long-term regulatory framework for Open Banking in the UK.

The Joint Regulatory Oversight Committee (JROC), a cross-authority taskforce convened by the Competition and Markets Authority in March, was established to build on the progress of open banking under a new regulatory regime that will sunset the the Open Banking Implementation Entity (OBIE) in favour of a new body, with a more broadly-based funding and governance mode.

Says King: “Open banking is a UK success story and exemplifies the very best of UK innovation and entrepreneurship, providing benefits to over 6.5 million consumers and small businesses.

“We cannot afford to be complacent and must work with and support the ecosystem, policymakers, and regulators to ensure the UK remains internationally competitive and innovative.”

Related Companies

Open Banking Implementation Entity

Lead Channel

People

Channels

Retail banking Payments

Keywords

Open banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] Cross-border: 4 steps to maximise cross-border payments success

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[On-Demand Webinar] Digital Asset Series 2022: Metaverse - The potential for the financial world[On-Demand Webinar] Digital Asset Series 2022: Metaverse - The potential for the financial world

Trending

Related News
UK updates on new Open Banking entity
/retail

UK updates on new Open Banking entity

OBIE celebrates 4.5 million users on open banking anniversary
/retail

OBIE celebrates 4.5 million users on open banking anniversary

OBIE seeks CEO

10 Dec 2021

Crosswell promises to learn from past mistakes at the OBIE

11 Oct 2021

OBIE chief resigns following bullying investigation

01 Oct 2021

CMA mandates ‘Sweeping’ in big win for UK Open Banking

28 Jul 2021

Trending

  1. Universal Digital Payments Network launched at Davos

  2. Capital One cuts 1100 &#39;agile&#39; tech jobs

  3. HSBC gets warning for open banking failures

  4. Stripe scores major Amazon deal

  5. Big US banks prep mobile wallet to take on Apple

Research
See all reports »
UK Open Banking API Performance 2021-2022

UK Open Banking API Performance 2021-2022

Seeking Approval - Acquirers vs. Transaction Fraud

Seeking Approval - Acquirers vs. Transaction Fraud

The Future of Digital Banking in North America 2023

The Future of Digital Banking in North America 2023