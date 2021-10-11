Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Open Banking Implementation Entity

Lead Channel

People

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Open banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Crosswell promises to learn from past mistakes at the OBIE

Crosswell promises to learn from past mistakes at the OBIE

Charlotte Crosswell, the new chair of the UK's Open Banking Implementation Entity, has pledged to "learn from past mistakes" as she takes over from former incumbent Imran Gulamhuseinwala, who quit his post last week after an independent investigation found that leadership failures at the OBIE "allowed a culture of bullying and intimidation".

Crosswell takes over at a pivotal moment for the future of the Open Banking guidance body, which faces an uncertain future as the country plots a course to a wider framework dubbed Open Finance.

Says Crosswell: “With the CMA (competition and Markets Authority) soon to announce next steps towards the model for the future governance of open banking we are at a key inflection point, and I hope this will give us greater clarity and enable us to implement fully the kind of leadership, governance and structure, alongside a supportive, diverse and inclusive culture, that is vital for a progressive and permanent organisation.”

The first task confronting her will be the appointment of new Non-Executive Directors to the OBIE board to give appropriate independent scrutiny and oversight.

"There is absolutely no scope for complacency," says Crosswell. "Under my leadership we will commit to working to ensure that there is no repetition of any failings and inadequacies, historical or otherwise. Simply put, what happened was unacceptable and can’t happen again."

Related Companies

Open Banking Implementation Entity

Lead Channel

People

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Open banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] Why Cloud-based Platforms offer the best framework for Digital Transformation

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] How to modernise Payments Systems while keeping the show on the road[Webinar] How to modernise Payments Systems while keeping the show on the road

Trending

Related News
OBIE chief resigns following bullying investigation
/people

OBIE chief resigns following bullying investigation

UK Finance sets out future model for Open Banking
/retail

UK Finance sets out future model for Open Banking

Trending

  1. Microsoft rolls out financial services cloud

  2. NatWest acquires pocket money app RoosterMoney

  3. NatWest pleads guilty to money laundering charges

  4. BofA&#39;s financial planning tool proves a hit

  5. UniCredit and JP Morgan employ Swift Go for payments between Europe and US

Research
See all reports »
Core Banking on the Cloud - The Catalyst for Innovation, Agility and Efficiency

Core Banking on the Cloud - The Catalyst for Innovation, Agility and Efficiency

Prepare to Choose: 4 factors Banks must assess before committing to a SaaS Provider

Prepare to Choose: 4 factors Banks must assess before committing to a SaaS Provider

Addressing tech skills shortages in financial services

Addressing tech skills shortages in financial services