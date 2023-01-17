Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
N26 rolls out crypto trading to five new markets

Unperturbed by the current market turmoil in the digital asset sector, German challenger bank N26 is rolling out its cryptocurrency product in five new markets.

Launched late last year in Austria, N26 Crypto will now enable eligible customers in Germany, Switzerland, Belgium, Portugal, and Ireland to buy and sell almost 200 cryptocurrencies in their N26 app.

Available within the 'Trading' section on N26's new 'Finances' tab, users simply need to select the coin and the amount they would like to trade, and the cash equivalent of the trade will be deducted from their bank balance, while coins will appear in their N26 Crypto portfolio instantly.

N26 Crypto is offered in partnership with Bitpanda Asset Management, which manages the execution of trades and custody of coins. N26 Metal customers will be able to make transactions with a 1% transaction fee applied for trading bitcoin and 2% for all other available cryptocurrencies. Non-premium customers will incur a 1.5% fee for bitcoin purchases, and a 2.5% fee for other cryptocurrencies.

N26 co-founder and co-CEO, Valentin Stalf says: “Market fluctuations aside, cryptocurrencies continue to remain a requested and interesting asset class for investors and a growing part of the financial system. Cryptocurrency trading is often the entrypoint to investing for a new generation of investors who are looking to explore ways to grow their wealth. With N26 Crypto, we are offering a simple way to trade and invest, with a great user experience and low and transparent fees.”

