Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/regulation & compliance

News and resources on regulation, compliance, legal and governance issues for banks and fintechs.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Bank of Italy N26

Lead Channel

Regulation & Compliance

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Money Laundering
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Bank of Italy bans N26 from onboarding new customers over AML failings

Bank of Italy bans N26 from onboarding new customers over AML failings

The Bank of Italy has imposed a ban on the recutiment of new customers by digital bank N26 following an on-site inspection which uncovered lax money laundering controls.

The Italian central bank has banned N26 from taking on new customers and from offering new cryptoassets services to existing customers after uncovering shortcomings between 25 October and 17 December 2021.

In a statement, the Bank of Italy says: "N26 Bank has taken a number of actions to remedy these shortcomings. The Bank of Italy intends to verify that all the anomalies detected have been addressed, also for the purpose of revising the measure."

It's not the first time N26 has been found short in its AML procedures. The digital bank has been facing heightened scrutiny from German regulatory authorities over the past two years.

In September last year it was fined €4.25 million over failures in anti-money laundering by German supervisor BaFin.

In May, the watchdog appointed a special commissioner to monitor the fintech giant's compliance with an order to implement appropriate internal controls and safeguards and comply with general due diligence requirements.

In the intermin, BaFin imposed a temporary cap on the number of new customers the digital challenger is allowed to onboard each month.

Under the provisions, N26 - which is currently valued at $9 billion and is eyeing a 2024 IPO - can only accept between 50,000 and 70,000 new customers a month until it addresses the issues raised by BaFin.

Related Companies

Bank of Italy N26

Lead Channel

Regulation & Compliance

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Money Laundering
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Annual Payments Survey Report] Payments Transformation: Emerging Stronger

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] Payments Modernisation: Get ahead of competitors with ISO 20022[Webinar] Payments Modernisation: Get ahead of competitors with ISO 20022

Trending

Related News
N26 to be IPO-ready by end of year
/retail

N26 to be IPO-ready by end of year

N26 withdraws from US
/retail

N26 withdraws from US

N26 puts a positive spin on BaFin customer cap

21 Oct 2021

N26 raises $900m at $9bn valuation

18 Oct 2021

N26 fined €4.25 million over AML failings

29 Sep 2021

N26 faces BaFin scrutiny over money laundering failures

12 May 2021

Trending

  1. Mastercard rolls out open banking payments tools

  2. Anonymous hacks Central Bank of Russia

  3. Anonymous dumps 28GB of data stolen from Russian central bank

  4. Banking as a service gaining unstoppable momentum

  5. Chase makes a splash in UK savings market

Research
See all reports »
Cloud, the Critical Component to Power New Business Models

Cloud, the Critical Component to Power New Business Models

Payments Transformation: Emerging Stronger

Payments Transformation: Emerging Stronger

ISO 20022: How banks can avoid becoming a cautionary tale

ISO 20022: How banks can avoid becoming a cautionary tale