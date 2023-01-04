N26 CFO Kemper leaves

N26 chief financial officer Jan Kemper is leaving the German mobile bank 18 months after he was brought in to help guide it towards a yet-to-be-realised IPO.

Kemper will leave the firm at the end of January. In addition to his role as CFO, he has been interim COO since the resignation of Adrienne Gormley last year.



N26 co-founder Maximilian Tayenthal will take over the role of COO alongside his job as managing director of N26 Bank. A search is underway for a new CFO.



Upon his appointment in early 2021, N26 trumpeted Kemper's "strong background in M&A and IPO" after he led the listing of e-commerce firm Zalando.



In May, Tayenthal said that the company will soon be ready to go public but added that it is "not stressed" to do so "anytime soon" because the private markets have "proven to be incredibly liquid".



And, with market conditions worsening over the last two years, it is now expected that any N26 IPO will be put on the back burner.



Says Marcus Mosen, chairman of the N26 supervisory board: "Jan has been instrumental in helping to further strengthen the structures and governance of N26, thus putting in place a solid foundation for the company’s continued success."