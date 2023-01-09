Mastercard launches Web3-based accelerator for musicians

Mastercard is launching a Web3-based accelerator programme designed to help connect music artists with mentors and fans through things like NFTs and virtual world events.

The Mastercard Artist Accelerator will harness Web3 technologies on the Polygon blockchain to help five emerging artists — such as musicians, DJs, producers — get the tools, skills, and access to forge their musical paths in the digital economy.



Participants, will get access to special events, music releases and more, as well as a curriculum to teach them how to build, and own, their brand through Web3 experiences like minting NFTs, representing themselves in virtual worlds and establishing a community, says Mastercard.



Fans can also participate through the Mastercard Music Pass, a limited edition NFT that give holders access to the exclusive Web3 x Music educational materials and experiences in real life and the metaverse.



The programme kicks off in the spring and will culminate later in the year with a livestreamed artist showcase.



“Music is a universal passion, inspiring us, moving us, and bringing us together; however, it can feel impossible for budding artists to break in. With the Mastercard Artist Accelerator, we are expanding access and driving connections further with cutting-edge Web3 technology,” said Raja Rajamannar, chief marketing and communications officer, Mastercard.