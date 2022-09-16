Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
News and resources on digital currencies, crypto assets and crypto exchanges worldwide.
ECB taps CaixaBank and Amazon for digital euro prototypes

The European Central Bank has picked five partners - including CaixaBank and Amazon - to help it develop a digital euro prototype.

The ECB received 54 expressions of interest after it put out a call for partners in April and has now settled on the Spanish lender and US tech giant, alongside Worldline, Nexi and EPI.

For its part, CaixaBank will focus on producing a prototype for P2P online payments using the digital euro. Over the next few months, it will develop a mobile app that simulates the steps individuals will need to transfer digital euros to their account and/or transfer digital euros to other individuals.

Worldline is responsible for developing the P2P offline payments use-case, while Nexi will work on in-store payments.

