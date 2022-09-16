ECB taps CaixaBank and Amazon for digital euro prototypes

The European Central Bank has picked five partners - including CaixaBank and Amazon - to help it develop a digital euro prototype.

The ECB received 54 expressions of interest after it put out a call for partners in April and has now settled on the Spanish lender and US tech giant, alongside Worldline, Nexi and EPI.



For its part, CaixaBank will focus on producing a prototype for P2P online payments using the digital euro. Over the next few months, it will develop a mobile app that simulates the steps individuals will need to transfer digital euros to their account and/or transfer digital euros to other individuals.



Worldline is responsible for developing the P2P offline payments use-case, while Nexi will work on in-store payments.