Finextra's top Future Series reports of 2022

With 2022 drawing to a close, we take a look back at our most downloaded Future Series reports over the course of the past year. Finextra’s Future Series is an annual editorial report series covering a fintech topic at a high level and includes interviews from financial institutions, usually a global range from EMEA, APAC and the Americas.

Top Future Series reports of 2022

5. The Future of Digital Identity 2022

Digital identity will be the catalyst for financial institutions wanting to navigate the data ecosystem in an increasingly sophisticated manner. In addition to an equivalent or replacement to physical identity documents, digital identity has also become a way to provide verified personally identifying information (PII) for software to read and process. This report, with expert views from CGAP, Citi, EPAM Continuum, HSBC, KPMG, London School of Economics, Loughborough University, The Purple Tornado, and the United Nations, industry leaders cover the events and trends defining digital identity in 2022 and beyond.

4. The Future of Regulation 2022

The fire for innovation in financial services has long been raging, and regulators, having transformed their modus operandi to keep pace with the force of technological change, are carefully approaching their role in the great rewiring of the financial system. This new report features commentary from industry experts across a breadth of financial, technology and regulatory firms, which include contributions from Accenture; A&O Consulting; Bird & Bird; Change Gap; Coutts; Herbert Smith Freehills; Hogan Lovells; Plaid; Proskauer; P2 Consulting; McDermott, Will & Emery; Noll Historical Consulting LLC; Société Générale; State Street; and The DPO Centre.

3. The Future of Embedded Finance 2022

Momentum towards embedded finance has been building slowly but surely over the past decade, as demand for seamless e-commerce solutions push both financial and non-financial players to serve their digitally discerning customers more effectively. This new Finextra report, produced in association with Solarisbank, includes industry expert commentary from financial institutions such as BBVA, Illimity, Nomo, Orange Bank, and Plaid.

2. The Future of Digital Banking in the UK 2022

The digital transformation of financial services remains a defining journey being undertaken by banks and fintechs across the globe. Increased digitisation of banking services after the Covid-19 pandemic, demonstrates how financial institutions are becoming more agile and better equipped to serve their end-customer. Featuring expert views from 10x Banking, Infosys Finacle, Mambu, and Salt Edge, and insights from Lloyds, first direct, OakNorth, and Santander, this Finextra report explores how industry leaders perceive key events and trends defining the future of digital banking in the UK, during 2022 and beyond.

1. The Future of Payments 2022

The Covid-19 pandemic and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022 has proven that the financial services industry must be always at the cutting edge of payments. Amid uncertain times, resilience is key and with the rising cost of living expected in the UK and across Europe, criminals will view this as an opportunity to infiltrate financial systems and attack. With expert views from Banking Circle, CBI, Form3, GoCardless, and Infosys Finacle, in this report you will learn from industry leaders about the events and trends defining global payments in 2022 and beyond. The report also includes insights from Fluency, Hogan Lovells, IBM, McDermott, Will & Emery, Nationwide, Nordea, Linklaters, TSB Bank, and Visa.