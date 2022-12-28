Finextra's top impact study reports of 2022

With 2022 drawing to a close, we take a look back at our most downloaded impact study reports over the course of the past year. Our impact study reports are how-to, best practice guides that support those in the financial industry in their utilisation and optimisation of particular technologies, as well as providing an outlook at future trends to watch.

Top impact studies of 2022



10. Cloud, the critical component to power new business models

This report, in association with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Amazon Web Services (AWS), explores how financial services organisations are leveraging the cloud to transform existing businesses and bring innovative new solutions to market.

9. The CIO’s guide to architecture modernisation through portability, resilience, and flexibility

This report, in association with Tanium, covers how banks’ CIOs need to do more than merely resource the next project. They should be working towards increased visibility on all levels to provide long-term resilience for their organisations and most importantly, their customers.

8. Getting tech right: Selecting the right software products to fulfil the digital demands of banking

This report, in association with SunTec Business Solutions, explores the key trends shaping the push toward a new financial services industry, and the key technologies that banks can deploy to evolve into more customer-centric institutions.

7. Can you afford compliance?

This report, in association with Fiserv, explores five core areas of compliance that are challenging financial institutions today, and how combatting these concerns can orient institutions for success.

6. SaaS: The case for building a new banking business model

This report, in association with Temenos, explores how banks can best leverage technologies by third-party providers in order to mitigate industry pressures threatening their business model, adapt to shifts in customers' interaction behaviour, and improve their ability to remain competitive in an increasingly digital ecosystem.

5. ISO 20022: How banks can avoid becoming a cautionary tale

This report, in association with OpenText, is about four key areas that institutions must address when approaching their ISO 20022 migration to avoid unnecessary complications, and instead build an infrastructure that caters to a data-led, customer-centric future.

4. Rebundling: The next stage of the fintech evolution

This report, in association with Banking Circle Group, explores the evolution of fintechs and Big Techs from unbundling towards rebundling of financial products and services to the benefit of customers, as well as providing examples for the modernisation of banks and financial institutions.

3. Onboarding, KYC, and digital identity: the bottom line

This report, in association with VeriPark, explores how despite the emergence of digital channels, onboarding is still occurring in a fragmented manner.

2. Real time payments: Solving today's problems for tomorrow's success

This report, in association with Form3, explores the current challenges faced by banks in their efforts to meet instant payment objectives, how the global real time ecosystem is driving pressure on financial institutions to evolve, canvas key trends pushing the real time agenda, and the best way for banks to orient themselves for real time success.

1. Banking as a Service: Predictions for 2023

This report, produced in association with i-exceed, explores how financial institutions and technology providers can collaborate to deploy mobile and web-based banking solutions at a faster rate.