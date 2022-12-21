Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/retail banking

News and resources on retail banking, consumer finance and reinventing customer experience in finance.
News
See Headlines »

Lead Channel

Retail banking

Channels

Regulation & Compliance

Keywords

Open banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Fintechs call for clarity over open banking reforms

Fintechs call for clarity over open banking reforms

A group of fintechs including Monzo, Wise and Moneyhub have signed an open letter calling for urgent clarity on the future of open banking in the UK.

The letter was written by the Coalition for a Digital Economy and signed by trade association FDATA alongside 17 Fintechs.

it comes after UK authorities last week published an update on plans for a successor to the Open Banking Implementation Entity (OBIE), but provided little concrete deal on the governance of the future body or its funding mechanism. A strategic working group, chaired by Bryan Zhang, is set to report back on some of the issues in January.

The fintech coalition is concerned that “we have not received clear direction from the Joint Regulatory Oversight Committee (JROC) about how the 2017 CMA Order will continue to be enforced after the Open Banking Implementation Entity is dissolved.”

Jinesh Vohra, CEO at Sprive and one of the co-signatories, says: “It’s really important for businesses like Sprive, who are powered by Open Banking technology, to get assurances that the 2017 CMA Order will be continued to be enforced. It’s great to see the fintech community come together and speak with one voice as we all push for clarity.”

The group is calling for an acceleration of the process to define the future governance and enforcement of open banking in 2023.

Luke Kosky, fintech policy lead at Coadec, comments: “We’ve written this letter and convened a great group of fintech supporters to call on the Joint Regulatory Oversight Committee to speed up. When we look back on the last twelve months, it’s hard to point to concrete progress in our world-leading open banking regime. While an undeniable challenge, defining the future governance of open banking is a critical next step, but is taking too long.”

Scott Mowbray, co-founder and CCO at Snoop, adds: “The stepping stone approach to regulation needs to stop so we can move forward at pace, drive investment and innovation in the sector, take the benefits to millions more people, and support economic growth in the UK.”

Lead Channel

Retail banking

Channels

Regulation & Compliance

Keywords

Open banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Upcoming Webinar] Data Modernisation: A key element of business transformation

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[On-Demand Webinar] Digital Asset Series 2022: Metaverse - The potential for the financial world[On-Demand Webinar] Digital Asset Series 2022: Metaverse - The potential for the financial world

Trending

Related News
UK updates on new Open Banking entity
/retail

UK updates on new Open Banking entity

Global FS sector finds appetite for open finance
/retail

Global FS sector finds appetite for open finance

CMA begins search for new chair of Open Banking entity as Crosswell steps down

08 Nov

FCA’s amendment to the 90 day PSD2 rule comes into effect

30 Sep

Working group formed to determine the future of UK open banking

10 Aug

CMA unveils recommendations for future of Open Banking

25 Mar

OBIE celebrates 4.5 million users on open banking anniversary

13 Jan

Trending

  1. FIS agrees strategic review, makes board changes after shareholder pressure

  2. Banque de France, HSBC, IBM test interoperability of wholesale CBDC

  3. UK updates on new Open Banking entity

  4. UK banks form company to develop shared banking hubs

  5. Swift chair Yawar Shah steps down after 16 years

Research
See all reports »
UK Open Banking API Performance 2021-2022

UK Open Banking API Performance 2021-2022

Seeking Approval - Acquirers vs. Transaction Fraud

Seeking Approval - Acquirers vs. Transaction Fraud

The Future of Digital Banking in North America 2023

The Future of Digital Banking in North America 2023