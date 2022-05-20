Klarna reaches dream milestone of 150 million active customers

To celebrate reaching 150 million active users, BNPL giant Klarna has launched 'Dream Deal Days', a three-day event offering consumers exclusive deals and product drops with some of the world’s biggest retail brands.

Taking place across 19 markets globally between 27 and 29 May, the event will offer consumers discounts on purchases found on wishlists all over the world, including the millions that have been saved on Klarna’s in-app wishlists. The deals will be available through Klarna.com, the Klarna App and participating merchant’s websites.



David Sandström, chief marketing officer of Klarna, says: “17 years ago, Klarna set out on a journey to achieve one mission; to make payments simple, safe and smoooth for millions of people across the globe. To have reached 150 million Klarna consumers is an amazing achievement.”



Alongside the headline 150 customer milestone, Klarna currently processes two million transactions a day from a partner network of over 400,000 merchants.