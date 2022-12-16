Solaris reshuffles management board

Solaris has announced a rejig of its management board. This move is linked to a change in their corporate strategy following the placement of a new CEO.

Carsten Höltkemeyer, who took office as CEO designate earlier this year will officially take the office of CEO from Dr. Roland Folz on 1 May 2023. The new management board will take their positions on 1 January 2023.

The new Solaris board will be structured as follows:

Dr. Jörg Howein will continue as chief platform officer;

Chloé Mayenobe will take on the role of chief operations officer will. Mayenobe joined Solaris earlier this year as chief growth officer and was appointed to the board in July.

Jörg Diewald will now step into the position of chief commercial officer. Diewald previously held the position but was an executive advisor for a time for personal reasons.

Ansgar Finken will become chief risk officer, a newly created role. Finken joins Solaris from BHW Bausparkasse AG, where he was CRO and Member of the Management Board.

Lee Johnstone will take on the role of chief financial officer. Johnstone is currently managing director of a Solaris subsidiary. Additionally, he will be part of the extended management board as general representative.

Finken and Johnstone take over risk and finance from Thom Rasser, who will hand over to his successors in the coming months.

Solaris has experienced a number of changes throughout 2022, including a name change from Solarisbank to Solaris following their acquisition of Contis.

Höltkemeyer comments: “It is precisely in challenging times that a company's resilience and entrepreneurial substance are put to the test. To stay ahead of the curve, maintain our growth and become profitable at the same time, we have redesigned our organisation and will implement our well thought-out plan for the future. I am excited to team up with such a strong group of high-class managers and proven industry experts. Together we will write the next chapter of Solaris and exploit the vast market potential of embedded finance.”