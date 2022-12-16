Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Solarisbank

Lead Channel

People

Channels

Payments

Keywords

Banking-as-a-service Embedded Finance Human resources
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Solaris reshuffles management board

Solaris reshuffles management board

Solaris has announced a rejig of its management board. This move is linked to a change in their corporate strategy following the placement of a new CEO.

Carsten Höltkemeyer, who took office as CEO designate earlier this year will officially take the office of CEO from Dr. Roland Folz on 1 May 2023. The new management board will take their positions on 1 January 2023.

The new Solaris board will be structured as follows:

  • Dr. Jörg Howein will continue as chief platform officer; 
  • Chloé Mayenobe will take on the role of chief operations officer will. Mayenobe joined Solaris earlier this year as chief growth officer and was appointed to the board in July.
  • Jörg Diewald will now step into the position of chief commercial officer. Diewald previously held the position but was an executive advisor for a time for personal reasons.
  • Ansgar Finken will become chief risk officer, a newly created role. Finken joins Solaris from BHW Bausparkasse AG, where he was CRO and Member of the Management Board.
  • Lee Johnstone will take on the role of chief financial officer. Johnstone is currently managing director of a Solaris subsidiary. Additionally, he will be part of the extended management board as general representative.

Finken and Johnstone take over risk and finance from Thom Rasser, who will hand over to his successors in the coming months.

Solaris has experienced a number of changes throughout 2022, including a name change from Solarisbank to Solaris following their acquisition of Contis.

Höltkemeyer comments: “It is precisely in challenging times that a company's resilience and entrepreneurial substance are put to the test. To stay ahead of the curve, maintain our growth and become profitable at the same time, we have redesigned our organisation and will implement our well thought-out plan for the future. I am excited to team up with such a strong group of high-class managers and proven industry experts. Together we will write the next chapter of Solaris and exploit the vast market potential of embedded finance.”

Related Companies

Solarisbank

Lead Channel

People

Channels

Payments

Keywords

Banking-as-a-service Embedded Finance Human resources
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Upcoming Webinar] Data Modernisation: A key element of business transformation

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Upcoming Webinar] Data Modernisation: A key element of business transformation[Upcoming Webinar] Data Modernisation: A key element of business transformation

Trending

Related News
Appetite growing for embedded finance in mobility sector - Solaris
/payments

Appetite growing for embedded finance in mobility sector - Solaris

Coinbase plans for European expansion
/crypto

Coinbase plans for European expansion

Solarisbank rebrands as Solaris

26 Jul

Solarisbank launches network to tackle fintech gender gap

07 Apr

Solarisbank and Contis complete partnership

28 Jan

Grover promotes circular economy with new debit card

03 Nov 2021

Trending

  1. Bank of England seeks applications for &#163;200K CBDC wallet prototype

  2. As card use soars, UK retailers demand urgent intervention on interchange and scheme fees

  3. Checkout.com cuts internal valuation to $11 billion

  4. FIS agrees strategic review, makes board changes after shareholder pressure

  5. NatWest adds Confirmation of Payee to open banking payments

Research
See all reports »
UK Open Banking API Performance 2021-2022

UK Open Banking API Performance 2021-2022

Seeking Approval - Acquirers vs. Transaction Fraud

Seeking Approval - Acquirers vs. Transaction Fraud

The Future of Digital Banking in North America 2023

The Future of Digital Banking in North America 2023