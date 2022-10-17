Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/cryptocurrency

News and resources on digital currencies, crypto assets and crypto exchanges worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Google Coinbase

Lead Channel

Cryptocurrency

Channels

Cloud Payments People

Keywords

Human resources
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Coinbase plans for European expansion

Coinbase plans for European expansion

Crypto exchange Coinbase has raided German digital assets firm Solaris to appoint its chief operating officer Daniel Seifert as regional managing director for Europe.

The new appointee will be expected to lead Coinbase's expansion in the European crypto market. 

In a statement reported by Bloomberg, Coinbase said it would fill a number of core positions within its European team.

The crypto exchange has already secured licences to operate in Italy and the Netherlands. 

The European plans come in the midst of difficult conditions for crypto service providers. Cryptocurrency values have fallen during 2022 while regulatory requirements have risen. 

This has led some crypto exchanges and platforms to either introduce job cuts or hiring freezes. in June, Coinbase announced that its hiring freeze would remain in place for "the foreseeable future".

Meanwhile Coinbase has struck an agreement with Google that will see Google Cloud's Compute platform used to process blockchain data at scale. 

Want to see more fintech opportunities? Visit the Finextra Job Board for hundreds more roles, and bookmark the link for regular check-ins.

 

Related Companies

Google Coinbase

Lead Channel

Cryptocurrency

Channels

Cloud Payments People

Keywords

Human resources
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] Advanced AML transaction monitoring to fight financial crime

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] Symbiosis in Correspondent Banking: The impact of technology[Webinar] Symbiosis in Correspondent Banking: The impact of technology

Trending

Related News
Class Action lawsuit claims Coinbase failed to protect customers from fraud
/crypto

Class Action lawsuit claims Coinbase failed to protect customers from fraud

FTX and Coinbase invest in 'Bloomberg for crypto' Coinfeeds
/crypto

FTX and Coinbase invest in 'Bloomberg for crypto' Coinfeeds

SEC investigates Coinbase over securities - Bloomberg

26 Jul

Coinbase gets crypto service provider approval in Italy

18 Jul

Coinbase extends hiring freeze, rescinds job offers

06 Jun

Coinbase calls for new crypto regulator

15 Oct 2021

Coinbase opts for direct listing over IPO

28 Jan 2021

Trending

  1. Eurosystem delays T2 wholesale payment system launch

  2. NatWest to launch BaaS business in UK

  3. Legal &amp; General and Lloyds Banking Group lead &#163;35 million investment in Moneyhub

  4. Lloyds launches fintech sandbox with NayaOne

  5. Revolut launches holiday home rental service

Research
See all reports »
Seeking Approval - Acquirers vs. Transaction Fraud

Seeking Approval - Acquirers vs. Transaction Fraud

The Future of Digital Banking in North America 2023

The Future of Digital Banking in North America 2023

Banking as a Service: Predictions for 2023

Banking as a Service: Predictions for 2023