News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.
Solarisbank rebrands as Solaris

Solarisbank rebrands as Solaris

Embedded finance platform Solarisbank has announced a name change to Solaris, as the legal status of the fintech company changes from a German AG to an international SE, Societas Europaea.

Following international growth through acquisitions and opening new branches across Europe, the Solaris team has now expanded to more than 750 employees.

While Solaris teams collaborate across the eight locations, the new umbrella brand will help harmonise operational structures and processes, creating a common identity.

Roland Folz, group CEO of Solaris said: “Driven by the vision of creating a world where financial services seamlessly sync with life, the name Solaris symbolizes for us in its purest form the energy that powers us to make this dream a reality. Today, Solaris is a dynamic and constantly evolving ecosystem that grows with and simultaneously influences the market over the years.”

Layla Qassim, chief of Staff at Solaris, added: “As a technology company with a German banking license, Solaris has always been a special player in the fintech ecosystem. Today, we are a pan-European platform with a broad product offering and steep vertical integration. Our tech DNA has enabled our growth in the past and will ensure our success in the future. Solaris is our brand core and unification across the group is only logical.

