Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/cryptocurrency

News and resources on digital currencies, crypto assets and crypto exchanges worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

New York State Department of Financial Services

Lead Channel

Cryptocurrency

Channels

Regulation & Compliance Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
New York regulator tells banks to get prior approval for crypto activities

New York regulator tells banks to get prior approval for crypto activities

New York State-regulated banks will need to get prior approval from regulators ahead of any virtual currency-related activities.

In newly-published guidance, the New York Department of Financial Services (DFS) says banks need to let it know about its virtual currency plans at least 90 days before commencing the activity. The rules apply even if any portion of those activities are to be conducted by a third party.

The DFS will then assess the plan based on six broad categories: business plan; risk management; corporate governance and oversight; consumer protection; financials; and legal and regulatory analysis.

As for banks already engaging in virtual currency-related activities, they must immediately notify a point of contact at the department, which will seek further information or clarification and impose supervisory requirements, as needed.

DFS Superintendent Adrienne Harris says: "Today’s Guidance is critical to ensuring that consumers’ hard-earned money is protected, that New York regulated banking organisations remain resilient and competitive, and that the expectations are clear for those that wish to submit proposals for virtual currency-related activity."

Read the guidance: Download the document now 304 kb (Chrome HTML Document)

Related Companies

New York State Department of Financial Services

Lead Channel

Cryptocurrency

Channels

Regulation & Compliance Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Upcoming Webinar] Data Modernisation: A key element of business transformation

Comments: (1)

Bhavesh Kumar
Bhavesh Kumar - TCS - Bangalore 15 December, 2022, 16:47Be the first to give this comment the thumbs up 0 likes

"Consumers’ hard-earned money is protected" should be sole motto for this regulation ,  as virtual currency is not backed by any economic fundamental.

Report abuse
Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Upcoming Webinar] Data Modernisation: A key element of business transformation[Upcoming Webinar] Data Modernisation: A key element of business transformation

Trending

Related News
Robinhood Crypto hammered by New York watchdog over litany of compliance failures
/regulation

Robinhood Crypto hammered by New York watchdog over litany of compliance failures

New York regulator sets stablecoin rules
/crypto

New York regulator sets stablecoin rules

New York regulator appoints virtual currencies chief

07 Jan

Trending

  1. Bank of England seeks applications for &#163;200K CBDC wallet prototype

  2. As card use soars, UK retailers demand urgent intervention on interchange and scheme fees

  3. Checkout.com cuts internal valuation to $11 billion

  4. FIS agrees strategic review, makes board changes after shareholder pressure

  5. NatWest adds Confirmation of Payee to open banking payments

Research
See all reports »
UK Open Banking API Performance 2021-2022

UK Open Banking API Performance 2021-2022

Seeking Approval - Acquirers vs. Transaction Fraud

Seeking Approval - Acquirers vs. Transaction Fraud

The Future of Digital Banking in North America 2023

The Future of Digital Banking in North America 2023