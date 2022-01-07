New York regulator appoints virtual currencies chief

The New York State Department of Financial Services (NYSDFS) has appointed former Promontory executive Peter Marton as deputy superintendent of virtual currency.

Marton posted the news on LinkedIn, revealing that he will work within the regulator's research and innovation division.



He joins after more than six years at IBM-owned Promontary Financial Group, where he most recently led the digital assets practice.



NYSDFS posted an advert for the job last summer, saying the position would have a special focus on virtual currencies, digital currencies, blockchain, distributed ledger technology, and other related products and technologies.



Says Marton: "Crypto supervision should be a marathon not a sprint, and I look forward to continue this effort in earnest."