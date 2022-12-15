Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
date 2022-12-15

News and resources on retail banking, consumer finance and reinventing customer experience in finance.
OneBanx

OneBanx raises &#163;1.27 million on Crowdcube

OneBanx raises £1.27 million on Crowdcube

Shared bank branch operator OneBanx has closed on a £1.27 million raise on Crowdcube.

Backed by Japanese technology group Glory, OneBanx has developed a low cost pop up kiosk which could replace bank branches in towns and communities where conventional bank branches have all but disappeared.

The company currently has four operational sites across the UK, comprising three Co-op stores and a pop up for TSB. It also has a contract with Newcastle Building Society, installing software that allows customers to access their accounts at other banks that have quit the high street.

Previously known as OneBanks, the company exceeded its £.25 million target on Crowdcube, selling 9.22% of its equity at a pre-money valuation of £12.6 million.

Comments: (1)

Kevin Kerridge
Kevin Kerridge - SeeTek, LLC - Orlando 15 December, 2022, 13:55Be the first to give this comment the thumbs up 0 likes

OuterBanx(R) launching in the US Q1, '23. Forensic KYC onboarding of anyone, authenticate ID and check, open bank account get Debit card in 3-5 minutes, one time enrollment NO credit check! Mobile app included! Solving exisiting and new Bank Deserts, delievering financial services to millions of people forced to use predatory check cashers. Opportunities available.

