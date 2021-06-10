OneBanks taps G4S for cash and bill payment services at shared branch kiosks

Shared bank branch venture OneBanks has contracted with G4S to enable banking customers to pay bills, deposit and withdraw notes and coins at its pop up kiosks, currently being trialled in the UK

The kiosks, which are fully manned, have been designed to use Open Banking technology to offer face to face banking to communities which no longer have local bank branches.



The startup's quick to assemble pop-up kiosks use Open Banking technology from a number of tech partners, including Endava, Trust Stamp, Nuapay, NCR and Accenture Business, to provide immediate access to financial accounts from multiple banks. As a shared facility, the cost is split between multiple financial institions.



G4S will equip OneBanks kiosks with a Cash 360 intelligent safe which will allow customers to pay utilities and other bills with cash and receive their change in cash.



The OneBanks kiosk is equipped with a touch screen which also allows customers who may not have a credit card or other means of digital payment to purchase goods and services from online providers, such as Amazon, eBay or ASOS, using cash.



The G4S facility will enable OneBanks to offer a more compact and lower cost version of its shared banking installations more suitable for corner shops and convenience stores.



The initial format currently being trialed in Denny, near Falkirk in Central Scotland is designed for use in larger supermarkets, shopping malls and other high footfall locations such as railway and bus stations.



Further trials are planned later this year at three sites including two more on Scotland and one in England.



Duncan Cockburn, CEO of OneBanks, says: “The experience so far has shown that there is a real demand for face to face banking and OneBanks can meet that need in a way that works for customer and banks alike. Our partnership with G4S, enables us to go a stage further and offer more of the everyday banking services people need.”