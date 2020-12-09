Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
OneBanks bids to bring human banking back to Scottish town

OneBanks, a UK startup that is working to put fully-staffed banking kiosks in places that high street lenders have left, is gearing up to open its first location in the Scottish town of Denny.

While not a bank, OneBanks is promising to provide bank-agnostic in-branch services - such as cash withdrawals, deposits, payments, and face-to-face support - for people and SMEs in communities where traditional bricks and mortar branches have disappeared.

OneBanks is tapping Open Banking for the service and has signed up several tech partners, including Endava, Trust Stamp, Nuapay, NCR and Accenture Business.

The firm's first kiosk will be sited in retailer Co-op's store in Denny, a small town in Scotland that has not had a bank branch since 2018.

The fully staffed kiosk, which has created seven new roles for local people, will have a soft launch this month, with the service going fully live in the New Year, when it will be open from 7am until 10pm Monday to Friday and 9am to 6pm on weekends.

Duncan Cockburn, CEO, OneBanks, says: “It’s so important that residents and businesses have quick and easy access to essential banking services and OneBanks in the Co-op store means that we’re able to provide straightforward banking solutions to ensure financial inclusion for all."

