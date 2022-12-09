Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Piers Linney confirmed for Finextra Financial Cloud Summit 2023

Finextra is delighted to announce that Piers Linney, entrepreneur, investor, founder and CEO of Moblox will be the headline speaker for the inaugural Financial Cloud Summit taking place on 2nd March 2023, in London.

Piers Linney's experience across a range of sectors including technology, media converged communications, and additive manufacturing makes him the perfect candidate to lead the conversation at Finextra's next event. 

As founder and CEO of Moblox, which is a technology and business tools platform for UK small business owners, Linney is also known as a champion of entrepreneurship and SMEs and is a regular media commentator. He is probably best known as a former investor on BBC 2’s Dragons’ Den and from Channel 4’s The Secret Millionaire.

He has a professional background as a qualified lawyer, with a specialism in venture capital, worked in M&A investment banking at Credit Suisse and was a non-executive director of the UK government’s development bank, British Business Bank during the roll-out of the £90bn Covid-19 business support loan schemes.

Linney has been recognised as one of the UK’s top 100 most influential Black Britons and in 2020, he was recognised as one of the UK’s top 20 Ethnic Minority Executives. He is also an adviser to Sky and sits on its Diversity Advisory Council.

Finextra are holding the Financial Cloud Summit because the banking community has voiced the significant impact cloud is making on digital transformation in the financial services industry today. Many banks are still at the earliest stages of adoption, and few have created fully integrated, omnichannel customer experiences. Fewer still have migrated their core business-critical workloads in payments, clearing and settlement.

The Financial Cloud Series will help decision makers in banks to bridge the cloud migration gap, offering actionable solutions to speed their journey.

You can view the full agenda here and register here.

