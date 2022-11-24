Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/cloud

News and resources on cloud strategy, selection, build, migration and operation for banks and fintechs.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Thought Machine Payset

Lead Channel

Cloud

Channels

Retail banking Payments

Keywords

Cards Core banking systems
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Payset signs for Thought Machine platform

Payset signs for Thought Machine platform

Online payments platform Payset is gearing up for European expansion after signing on for Thought Machine's cloud-native technology.

Payset offers an online payments platform and multi-currency accounts, debit cards, and currency exchange services to small and medium businesses.

Currently operating in the UK, Israel and Gibraltar, the firm is planning EU expansion through its Danish EMI, targeting 5000 new customers by 2024.

Thought Machine’s core banking platform Vault Core and its Universal Product Engine will provide Payset with the functionality to offer multi-currency IBAN accounts, debit cards, budget management, payment accounts, and more.

The vendor says that the single clear architecture of Vault Core ensures Payset can scale quickly, free from the constraints of legacy technology. There is also no dependency on Thought Machine for product changes or configuration.

Perry Asforis, principal CEO, Payset, says: "The Universal Product Engine liberates us from the restraints of traditional banking and provides us with the freedom to implement almost anything we want.

"Using Vault Core as our foundational technology, we are excited to deliver cutting-edge financial services in the UK, EU, and beyond."

Related Companies

Thought Machine Payset

Lead Channel

Cloud

Channels

Retail banking Payments

Keywords

Cards Core banking systems
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Report] UK Open Banking API Performance 2021-2022

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Report] Seeking Approval - Acquirers vs. Transaction Fraud[New Report] Seeking Approval - Acquirers vs. Transaction Fraud

Trending

Related News
Thought Machine launches cards and payments processing platform
/cloud

Thought Machine launches cards and payments processing platform

Thought Machine doubles valuation to $2.7 billion
/retail

Thought Machine doubles valuation to $2.7 billion

Trending

  1. FIS to cut thousands of jobs - Bloomberg

  2. Visa brings face payments and animated digital cards to World Cup

  3. Visa names Ryan McInerney as incoming CEO

  4. RBC jumps on Swift Go for cross-border payments

  5. Plaid releases ML risk engine, &#39;Signal&#39;

Research
See all reports »
UK Open Banking API Performance 2021-2022

UK Open Banking API Performance 2021-2022

Seeking Approval - Acquirers vs. Transaction Fraud

Seeking Approval - Acquirers vs. Transaction Fraud

The Future of Digital Banking in North America 2023

The Future of Digital Banking in North America 2023