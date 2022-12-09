Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Stripe

Lead Channel

People

Channels

Start ups Retail banking

Keywords

Human resources
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Stripe adds Louise Smith to UK board of directors

Stripe adds Louise Smith to UK board of directors

UK Fintech Envoy and chair of Innovate Finance has been appointed as chair of the board of directors for Stripe Payments UK Limited.

Stripe's presence in the UK is nearing a decade and Smith's appointment is well timed due, particularly because the company's customers now include some of the country’s largest organisations, such as Depop, Deliveroo, Hargreaves Lansdown, Frasers Group, the Natural History Museum and Church of England.

Smith was the first ever chief digital officer at Lloyd’s of London, and led efforts to transform the firm into an advanced digital insurance marketplace underpinned by data. She also spent over 15 years in retail banking roles at Royal Bank of Scotland - now NatWest - and Barclays, where she built digital services for consumers and businesses, and rolled out artificial intelligence and data technologies to deliver more efficient operations.

On the appointment, Smith said: “I’ve always been fascinated by the potential for tech infrastructure to help businesses adapt and grow. Stripe provides a platform for everyone from first-time founders to seasoned FTSE executives to build a more efficient, more profitable business. We are only scratching the surface of what’s possible in the digital economy and I look forward to supporting Stripe as it builds the infrastructure to unlock these opportunities."

Max Roberts, UK country lead, Stripe, added: “We are thrilled to welcome Louise to our UK board. From her work to help traditional enterprises adopt digital infrastructure, to her support for early stage fintechs and startups, Louise’s ethos and experience is very much aligned with Stripe’s."

Want to see more fintech opportunities? Visit the Finextra Job Board for hundreds more roles, and bookmark the link for regular check-ins.

Related Companies

Stripe

Lead Channel

People

Channels

Start ups Retail banking

Keywords

Human resources
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

Trending

Related News
Stripe lays off 1100 employees
/people

Stripe lays off 1100 employees

Stripe taps Meta's Sharma to lead new revenue and financial management team
/people

Stripe taps Meta's Sharma to lead new revenue and financial management team

Stripe slashes valuation by 28%

15 Jul

Revolut and Stripe team up to expand into global markets

06 Jul

VC investment in embedded finance doubled in 2021 across EU and US

05 Jul

Stripe unveils global infrastructure for bank transfers

20 Jun

Trending

  1. Bank of England seeks applications for &#163;200K CBDC wallet prototype

  2. As card use soars, UK retailers demand urgent intervention on interchange and scheme fees

  3. Checkout.com cuts internal valuation to $11 billion

  4. Wirecard charge sheet will take five hours to read out as CEO Braun gets his day in court

  5. Santander UK fined &#163;107.7m for repeated AML failures

Research
See all reports »
UK Open Banking API Performance 2021-2022

UK Open Banking API Performance 2021-2022

Seeking Approval - Acquirers vs. Transaction Fraud

Seeking Approval - Acquirers vs. Transaction Fraud

The Future of Digital Banking in North America 2023

The Future of Digital Banking in North America 2023