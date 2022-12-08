NatWest appoints Mark Brant as chief payments offficer

Former PayPal and American Express executive Mark Brant is joing NatWest as chief payments officer.

Brant is taking over from Rupert Keeley, who has been running NatWest's Payments Centre of Expertise on an interim basis.



A 25-year industry veteran, Brant joins NatWest from ParentPay Group, where he currently serves as CEO. Prio to this, Brant spent 12 years at Paypal, where he last served as vice president and managing director for the UK.



He will report to Paul Thwaite, NatWest's chief executive for commercial, institutional and group payments.



Commenting on the appointment, Thwaite says: “Payments are a critical part of our future plans at NatWest Group, and Mark brings with him a wealth of experience and insight that will support us in realising our growth ambitions.”



Brant says of his new role: ““With one in four payments touching NatWest platforms and the diverse scale of the bank’s customer base, we have an exciting opportunity ahead of us. I’m looking forward to developing new solutions and accelerating the innovative offerings that NatWest has launched in recent years.”

