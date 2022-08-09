Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
NatWest names Scott Marcar CIO

NatWest has appointed Deutsche Bank's Scott Marcar as group chief information officer.

A 25-year technology veteran, Marcar was most recently CIO for the investment bank at Deutsche.

He is returning to NatWest - where he held a host of senior technology roles before his departure in 2014 - in September, reporting directly to CEO Alison Rose.

Says Marcar: "The bank has an ambitious strategy built on one clear purpose; championing potential, helping people, families, and businesses to thrive. And I look forward to focusing on how technology can help."

Meanwhile, chief administration officer Simon McNamara is taking on a new role as a senior advisor, managing and growing a number of investments for the bank.

