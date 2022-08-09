NatWest names Scott Marcar CIO

NatWest has appointed Deutsche Bank's Scott Marcar as group chief information officer.

A 25-year technology veteran, Marcar was most recently CIO for the investment bank at Deutsche.



He is returning to NatWest - where he held a host of senior technology roles before his departure in 2014 - in September, reporting directly to CEO Alison Rose.



Says Marcar: "The bank has an ambitious strategy built on one clear purpose; championing potential, helping people, families, and businesses to thrive. And I look forward to focusing on how technology can help."



Meanwhile, chief administration officer Simon McNamara is taking on a new role as a senior advisor, managing and growing a number of investments for the bank.