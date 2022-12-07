Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Plaid

Lead Channel

People

Channels

Payments Retail banking

Keywords

Open banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Plaid to let go of 260 employees

Plaid to let go of 260 employees

Open banking platform Plaid is to lay off 20% of its workforce in response to the turbulent economic environment.

Like other fintechs feeling the pinch, Plaid hired agressively in the wake of the Covid pandemic as more businesses and consumers moved online.

That growth trend went into reverse as macroeconmic factors kicked in and users experienced slower than expected growth.

In a post on the Plaid wesbite, CEO and co-founder Zach Perret says: “The simple reality is that due to these macroeconomic changes, our pace of cost growth outstripped our pace of revenue growth. I made the decision to hire and invest ahead of revenue growth, and the current economic slowdown has meant that this revenue growth did not materialize as quickly as expected.”

All 260 affected employees were instantly locked out of Plaid systems in a move that Perret acknowledged may seem “abrupt” but that he deemed necessary “given the sensitive nature of data” consumed by the vendor.

Want to see more fintech opportunities? Visit the Finextra Job Board for hundreds more roles, and bookmark the link for regular check-ins.

Related Companies

Plaid

Lead Channel

People

Channels

Payments Retail banking

Keywords

Open banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

Trending

Related News
Plaid releases ML risk engine, 'Signal'
/security

Plaid releases ML risk engine, 'Signal'

Plaid deal lets Wise customers connect accounts to 6000 apps
/payments

Plaid deal lets Wise customers connect accounts to 6000 apps

Plaid backs Gemini users for crypto purchases

28 Jul

GoCardless and Plaid launch VRP offering ahead of CMA sweeping deadline

26 Jul

Plaid adds crypto strings to its bow

15 Jul

Plaid accuses Stripe of underhanded tactics over new open banking product

05 May

Trending

  1. Bank of England seeks applications for &#163;200K CBDC wallet prototype

  2. As card use soars, UK retailers demand urgent intervention on interchange and scheme fees

  3. Checkout.com cuts internal valuation to $11 billion

  4. Wirecard charge sheet will take five hours to read out as CEO Braun gets his day in court

  5. Santander UK fined &#163;107.7m for repeated AML failures

Research
See all reports »
UK Open Banking API Performance 2021-2022

UK Open Banking API Performance 2021-2022

Seeking Approval - Acquirers vs. Transaction Fraud

Seeking Approval - Acquirers vs. Transaction Fraud

The Future of Digital Banking in North America 2023

The Future of Digital Banking in North America 2023