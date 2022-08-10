Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Plaid deal lets Wise customers connect accounts to 6000 apps

Plaid deal lets Wise customers connect accounts to 6000 apps

Wise has struck an open finance agreement with Plaid that will enable the former's 13 million of customers to connect their accounts to thousands of apps.

Based on Plaid's open finance tool Core Exchange, the arrangement means that people can connect their Wise USD local account to thousands of other apps - including Venmo, Truebill and Chime - to easily move money back and forth.

The integration is already live and being used for things such as P2P payments and investment platforms, says Wise. Business customers in the US are using it to send funds to payroll companies, and firms globally are connecting to neobanks, as well as paying credit card bills and paying tax.

Sharon Ann Kean, senior director, global expansion, Wise, says: “By working with Plaid, we’re giving customers the ability to connect their accounts to the apps and services they know and love in the US instantly and without hidden fees. As we build money without borders, our customers will continue to see deeper integrations in the market to ensure the Wise account meets the local functionality needed for American consumers.”

Raja Chakravorti, universal data access lead, Plaid, adds: "Delivering secure data connectivity solutions to consumers is central to our mission of unlocking financial freedom for everyone. Our Wise partnership ensures access, transparency, and control for millions of consumers to securely connect their accounts to the apps and services they choose."

