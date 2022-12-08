Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
/retail banking

News and resources on retail banking, consumer finance and reinventing customer experience in finance.
Commonwealth Bank of Australia

Retail banking
CommBank opens Brisbane tech hub

CommBank opens Brisbane tech hub

Commonwealth Bank of Australia has opened a technology hub in Brisbane to house around 100 engineers, cyber specialists and data scientists.

The hub is the third of its kind to be opened by CBA this year, following sites in Adelaide and Melbourne as the Sydney-based lender spreads its operations across the country.

CBA is working with The University of Queensland, Queensland University of Technology and Tafe Queensland, to give students and graduates the chance to join CBA’s Tech Associates and Graduate programmes.

Brendan Hopper, CIO for technology, CBA, says: "The Covid pandemic saw many of our technology professionals choose to relocate to Queensland to pursue a change of lifestyle.

"By having the tech hub in Brisbane, our people based there will still have access to major technology employers like CBA and can make an impact in their work without having to relocate interstate."

