Thales releases 'Voice Payment Card' for the visually impaired

Thales has released a 'Voice Payment Card', to help guide visually impaired people as they conduct transactions at the till.

To take advantage of the innovation, uers just have to install an app on their mobile phone, which is uniquely associated with their card. Each time they make a payment, the mobile app vocalises the amount of the transaction before letting users validate it with their secret code.



The card works as a connected device that gets the transaction amount from the point of sales terminal and communicates it to the mobile app via Bluetooth. The customer can then hear the information either through the phone’s speaker or through earphones.



Developed in partnership with the French FinTech Handsome, the card has been certified by both Visa and Mastercard and "is about to be commercialised soon by several banks".