Ajman Bank and Mastercard team on card for visually impaired

Ajman Bank and Mastercard team on card for visually impaired

United Arab Emirates-based Ajman Bank has joined forces with Mastercard to launch a card for blind and partially sighted customers.

Ajman is the world's first issuer to roll out a Mastercard Touch Card, which has distinctive notches on the side to help customers identify it.

The notches are designed to address a problem that many blind and partially sighted people have - quickly determining whether they are holding their credit, debit or prepaid card. Mastercard says the problem has become worse in recent years as more cards move to flat designs without embossed names and numbers.

Raja Rajamannar, chief marketing and communications officer, and president of healthcare, Mastercard, says: "This world-first collaboration with Ajman Bank to introduce the Mastercard Touch Card will offer a greater level of independence and security to blind and partially sighted individuals across the UAE."

