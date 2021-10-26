Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/payments

News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

MasterCard

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Cards
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Mastercard introduces accessible card design for visually impaired

Mastercard introduces accessible card design for visually impaired

Mastercard has delivered a new design standard using a series of notches on the side of the card to help visually impaired people distinguish between a credit, debit or prepaid card.

As more cards move to flat designs without embossed name and numbers, Mastercard's Touch Card provides an effective way for visually impaired people to determine what card they are holding.

Designed by Idemia, the new Touch Card credit cards have a round notch; debit cards have a broad squarish notch; and prepaid cards have a triangular notch.

“The Touch Card will provide a greater sense of security, inclusivity and independence to the 2.2 billion people around the world with visual impairments,“ says Raja Rajamannar, chief marketing and communications officer. “For the visually impaired, identifying their payment cards is a real struggle. This tactile solution allows consumers to correctly orient the card and know which payment card they are using.”

The concept has been vetted and endorsed by The Royal National Institute of Blind People (RNIB) in the UK and VISIONS/Services for the Blind and Visually Impaired in the US.

Related Companies

MasterCard

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Cards
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [On-Demand Webinar] How to modernise Payments Systems while keeping the show on the road

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] How to mitigate loss and lean into success in the Payments Industry[Webinar] How to mitigate loss and lean into success in the Payments Industry

Trending

Related News
Santander cards go green in Spain
/sustainable

Santander cards go green in Spain

Mastercard swipes left on magnetic stripe cards
/payments

Mastercard swipes left on magnetic stripe cards

HSBC to issue accessible vertical cards

11 Aug

Nationwide cards certified by Royal National Institute of Blind People

04 Aug

Bunq becomes first European issuer to launch True Name Cards

18 May

Trending

  1. HSBC moves into Banking-as-a-Service

  2. Stripe to buy payments reconciliation outfit Recko

  3. BBVA launches digital retail bank in Italy

  4. Plaid launches A2A payments programme

  5. Goldman Sachs and American Express team on cloud-based payments

Research
See all reports »
Five Factors to consider when building Operational Resilience

Five Factors to consider when building Operational Resilience

Core Banking on the Cloud - The Catalyst for Innovation, Agility and Efficiency

Core Banking on the Cloud - The Catalyst for Innovation, Agility and Efficiency

Prepare to Choose: 4 factors Banks must assess before committing to a SaaS Provider

Prepare to Choose: 4 factors Banks must assess before committing to a SaaS Provider