Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/regulation & compliance

News and resources on regulation, compliance, legal and governance issues for banks and fintechs.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

UBS Shield Compliance

Lead Channel

Regulation & Compliance

Channels

Wholesale banking Retail banking

Keywords

Artificial intelligence
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
UBS invests in communications compliance platform Shield

UBS invests in communications compliance platform Shield

UBS has joined a $20 million Series B capital raise for Shield, a workplace intelligence platform for compliance teams at financial services firms.

The round - led by Macquarie Capital and joined by UBS Next, Mindset Ventures and OurCrowd - follows a $15 million Series A earlier this year for Tel Aviv-based Shield.

Shield says its platform uses AI and NPL to enable regulated financial institutions to detect market abuse, gain behavioural analysis, mitigate toxic workplace culture and ultimately automate surveillance over all employee communication channels, saving both operational and compliance cost.

The firm will use the new funding to grow in its existing markets and push into new ones, including the US. It is also opening a second R&D facility in Lisbon.

Shiran Weitzman, CEO, Shield, says: "We’re thrilled to be able to begin work with UBS on multiple levels - as a client and now as an investor in our latest funding round.

"This is further proof that there is an immediate market need for a modern, proactive solution that supercharges surveillance across communication channels and that Shield is well-positioned to meet that need."

Related Companies

UBS Shield Compliance

Lead Channel

Regulation & Compliance

Channels

Wholesale banking Retail banking

Keywords

Artificial intelligence
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

Trending

Related News
UBS joins $50 million round in client-centric investment platform Ethic
/wealth

UBS joins $50 million round in client-centric investment platform Ethic

UBS abandons $1.4bn Wealthfront acquisition
/wealth

UBS abandons $1.4bn Wealthfront acquisition

UBS invests in AIOps platform BigPanda

24 Aug

Shield raises $15m for AI-driven communications compliance platform

13 Jan

Trending

  1. Bank of England seeks applications for &#163;200K CBDC wallet prototype

  2. As card use soars, UK retailers demand urgent intervention on interchange and scheme fees

  3. Checkout.com cuts internal valuation to $11 billion

  4. Wirecard charge sheet will take five hours to read out as CEO Braun gets his day in court

  5. Santander UK fined &#163;107.7m for repeated AML failures

Research
See all reports »
UK Open Banking API Performance 2021-2022

UK Open Banking API Performance 2021-2022

Seeking Approval - Acquirers vs. Transaction Fraud

Seeking Approval - Acquirers vs. Transaction Fraud

The Future of Digital Banking in North America 2023

The Future of Digital Banking in North America 2023