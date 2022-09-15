UBS joins $50 million round in client-centric investment platform Ethic

UBS has joined a $50 million round in tech-driven asset management platforrm Ethic.

Ethic’s platform helps financial intermediaries meet the demand for personalised investment services, delivering custom equity portfolios that can be tailored to end clients’ individual sustainability, financial, charitable giving and tax management preferences.



The $50 million Series C funding round was led by the Jordan Park Group, with participation from UBS Next as well as from existing investors including Oak HC/FT, Nyca Partners, Sound Ventures, Urban Innovation Fund and Kapor Capital.



“Through UBS Next, we encourage technology-driven innovation and support ideas that have the power to shape the future of banking to meet clients’ evolving needs,” says Mike Dargan, UBS Group chief digital and information officer. “Through our investment in Ethic, we also aim to increase access to customizable, sustainable investment offerings to a much broader set of investors.”



Defying market turbulence, Ethic has grown rapidly since its Series B raise in 2021, surpassing $2 billion in assets and expanding its team headcount by more than 70 percent.



The new capital will be used to support expansion into new markets and products, and continued R&D investment.