Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/wealth management

News and resources on wealth, investment management, robo and advisor markets worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

UBS Ethic

Lead Channel

Wealth management

Channels

Sustainable Retail banking

Keywords

Findex
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
UBS joins $50 million round in client-centric investment platform Ethic

UBS joins $50 million round in client-centric investment platform Ethic

UBS has joined a $50 million round in tech-driven asset management platforrm Ethic.

Ethic’s platform helps financial intermediaries meet the demand for personalised investment services, delivering custom equity portfolios that can be tailored to end clients’ individual sustainability, financial, charitable giving and tax management preferences.

The $50 million Series C funding round was led by the Jordan Park Group, with participation from UBS Next as well as from existing investors including Oak HC/FT, Nyca Partners, Sound Ventures, Urban Innovation Fund and Kapor Capital.

“Through UBS Next, we encourage technology-driven innovation and support ideas that have the power to shape the future of banking to meet clients’ evolving needs,” says Mike Dargan, UBS Group chief digital and information officer. “Through our investment in Ethic, we also aim to increase access to customizable, sustainable investment offerings to a much broader set of investors.”

Defying market turbulence, Ethic has grown rapidly since its Series B raise in 2021, surpassing $2 billion in assets and expanding its team headcount by more than 70 percent.

The new capital will be used to support expansion into new markets and products, and continued R&D investment.

Related Companies

UBS Ethic

Lead Channel

Wealth management

Channels

Sustainable Retail banking

Keywords

Findex
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Report] The Future of ESGTech 2023 - A Sibos Special Edition

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Report] Mainframe to Cloud: How to shift applications[New Report] Mainframe to Cloud: How to shift applications

Trending

Related News
UBS Next adds Trust & Will to fintech portfolio
/wealth

UBS Next adds Trust & Will to fintech portfolio

Trending

  1. Revolut unveils online checkout feature

  2. JP Morgan to buy payments firm Renovite

  3. Embedded finance set for explosive growth

  4. Banks and technology partners join EU-wide pilot of digital IDs

  5. Greenwashing is a systemic problem at UK banks

Research
See all reports »
The Future of ESGTech 2023

The Future of ESGTech 2023

Onboarding, KYC, and Digital Identity: the Bottom Line

Onboarding, KYC, and Digital Identity: the Bottom Line

Mainframe to Cloud: How to shift applications

Mainframe to Cloud: How to shift applications