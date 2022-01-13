Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Shield raises $15m for AI-driven communications compliance platform

Shield, a workplace intelligence platform for compliance teams at financial services firms, has raised $15 million in a Series A funding round led by Macquarie Capital and OurCrowd.

Tel Aviv-based Shield, which has bootstrapped itself since launch in 2018, will use the funds to expand its US presence through a New York office and to push growth in Emea and Asia Pacific.

Shield says its platform uses AI and NPL to enables regulated financial institutions to detect market abuse, gain behavioural analysis, mitigate toxic workplace culture and ultimately automate surveillance over all employee communication channels, saving both operational and compliance cost.

Shiran Weitzman, CEO, Shield, says: "As a bootstrapped company, we’ve already proven that our AI platform is unquestionably valuable to banks and financial institutions.

"Now, with the help of our highly regarded investors, we’re ready to further build out our technology, expand our global sales and customer success teams, and enhance our already impressive ability to discover and manage compliance and risk concerns across electronic communications.”

