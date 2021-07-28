Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Klarna shopping spree continues with acquisition of APPRL

Klarna has made its third acquisition in as many weeks, offloading more of its recent $639 million mega-raise on influence marketing provider APPRL.

Based in Stockholm, APPRL provides a SaaS platform that allows content creators and retailers to work together on consumer shopping campaigns.

The acquisition complements Klarna's recent takeover of 'social shopping' startup Hero, whicch brings instore retailer expertise to online shoppers through connections to product experts via text, chat and video.

Sebastian Siemiatkowski, CEO of Klarna comments: "As social shopping becomes a core element of the retail experience, we believe Klarna's position at the center of the shopping ecosystem is instrumental in connecting retailers to both consumers and content creators who resonate with their brand audiences. By adding APPRL to Klarna's existing retailer support expertise, we see a huge opportunity to create an enriching and informative shopping experience for consumers everywhere while accelerating retailer growth."

Klarna is currently engaged in a shopping spree of its own, last week acquiring German discount shopping app Stocard for €113 million as part of a strategy to provide a rounded portfolio of services to its 250,000 retail partners.

