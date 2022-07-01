Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.
Klarna valuation to drop from $46bn to $6.5bn in new funding round - WSJ

Klarna valuation to drop from $46bn to $6.5bn in new funding round - WSJ

Klarna is closing in on a funding round that would see the BNPL giant's valuation slashed from $45.6 billion last year to just $6.5 billion, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Sweden's Klarna is working to raise about $650 million, most of it from existing investors led by Sequoia Capital, says the Journal, citing anonymous sources.

The valuation would represent a massive discount from last June's $639 million funding round, when the firm was riding the buy now, pay later wave.

In February, it was rumoured to be weighing a raise at a valuation of up to $60 billion.

However, it has since reported soaring operating losses of $748 million for the full year 2021 and outlined plans to lay off 10% of staff as it has faced up to a faltering economy and rising interest rates.

In May, Bloomberg reported that the company was planning to ask new and existing backers for as much as $1 billion in a deal that could put its post-money valuation in the low $30 billion range.

Just a month later, it appears to be settling for significantly less.

