Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/sustainable

News and resources on ESG data and technology, Impact Investing and Sustainable Finance initiatives and best practices.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

ING CoGo

Lead Channel

Sustainable

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Mobile & online banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
ING trials carbon tracking app from Cogo

ING trials carbon tracking app from Cogo

ING is to trial a carbon footprint tracking app from fintech Cogo with 350,000 mobile customers.

The new Footprint Insight feature is being made available to customers who already use the bank’s Insight function, which groups their income and expenditure by spending category.

Footprint Insight provides an estimate of the CO2e emissions of a customer's spending. This is calculated using monthly expenditure per spending category such as 'groceries', 'fixed costs' and 'shopping' and is then multiplied by an emission factor. Customers will also receive tips on managing their carbon impact via push notification and be able to see how their footprint compares with the Dutch national average.

The launch of the pilot, which will be used to gather feedback on customer use of the app, follows a fruitful collaboration by Cogo with ING’s innovation accelerator, as one of this year’s ING Labs Brussels cohort of start-ups, announced in April 2022.

With the impetus from ING, and previous roll outs at NatWest Bank, TSB, CommBank and ANZ among others, Cogo says it is on track to achieve its ambition of having over three million customers using carbon footprint management features by the end of 2022.

Related Companies

ING CoGo

Lead Channel

Sustainable

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Mobile & online banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [On-Demand Webinar] Financial Cloud Series 2022: How to Formulate an Actionable Cloud Strategy

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[On-Demand Webinar] Digital Asset Series 2022: Navigating CBDC Unknowns[On-Demand Webinar] Digital Asset Series 2022: Navigating CBDC Unknowns

Trending

Related News
NatWest to pilot carbon tracking app with SMEs
/sustainable

NatWest to pilot carbon tracking app with SMEs

TSB puts carbon tracking control in customers’ hands
/sustainable

TSB puts carbon tracking control in customers’ hands

CommBank app to track customer carbon footprints

05 Oct 2021

Trending

  1. Swift could face challenge in new era for cross-border payments - EIU

  2. Global Payments to acquire EVO for $4 billion

  3. Microsoft and Nexi collaborate to innovate across the European payments landscape

  4. CBDCs could be &#39;holy grail&#39; of cross-border payments - ECB

  5. Up Bank launches BNPL alternative, Maybuy

Research
See all reports »
Rebundling: The Next Stage of the Fintech Evolution

Rebundling: The Next Stage of the Fintech Evolution

The Future of Digital Banking in the UK 2022

The Future of Digital Banking in the UK 2022

Real Time Payments: Solving today's problems for tomorrow's success

Real Time Payments: Solving today's problems for tomorrow's success