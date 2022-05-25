Tandem Bank appoints chief impact and marketing officer

Tandem Bank has appointed Georgina Whalley to the newly-created role of chief impact and marketing officer with a mandate to focus on building the digital bank's green credentials.

Whalley joins Tandem having held senior roles at global consumer fintech Openpay for the past three years, most recently as Interim UK CEO. Prior to this, her career included senior roles for some of the UK’s leading consumer brands including Marks & Spencer, New Look, Sweaty Betty and Arcadia.



In her new position, Whalley will have responsibility for all above and below the line activity relating to the bank's green ambitions, including driving ESG activities through marketing, PR, social and digital communications.



CEO of Tandem, Susie Aliker, says: “Being fairer and greener are at the core of Tandem’s purpose and its brand, and I am confident Georgina will make a strong contribution to both the pace and performance of Tandem as it continues to focus on building scale and positive impact in our industry.”