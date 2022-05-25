Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Tandem

Lead Channel

People

Channels

Sustainable Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Tandem Bank appoints chief impact and marketing officer

Tandem Bank appoints chief impact and marketing officer

Tandem Bank has appointed Georgina Whalley to the newly-created role of chief impact and marketing officer with a mandate to focus on building the digital bank's green credentials.

Whalley joins Tandem having held senior roles at global consumer fintech Openpay for the past three years, most recently as Interim UK CEO. Prior to this, her career included senior roles for some of the UK’s leading consumer brands including Marks & Spencer, New Look, Sweaty Betty and Arcadia.

In her new position, Whalley will have responsibility for all above and below the line activity relating to the bank's green ambitions, including driving ESG activities through marketing, PR, social and digital communications.

CEO of Tandem, Susie Aliker, says: “Being fairer and greener are at the core of Tandem’s purpose and its brand, and I am confident Georgina will make a strong contribution to both the pace and performance of Tandem as it continues to focus on building scale and positive impact in our industry.”

Related Companies

Tandem

Lead Channel

People

Channels

Sustainable Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Report] The Future of Digital Identity 2022 - Inclusive, Secure, Fit For Purpose

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Report] The Future of Digital Identity 2022 - Inclusive, Secure, Fit For Purpose[New Report] The Future of Digital Identity 2022 - Inclusive, Secure, Fit For Purpose

Trending

Related News
Tandem Bank acquires consumer lender Oplo
/retail

Tandem Bank acquires consumer lender Oplo

Tandem CEO Knox leaves
/people

Tandem CEO Knox leaves

Tandem pivots from challenger mode with credit card wind down

04 Sep 2020

Tandem acquires green lender Allium

24 Aug 2020

Tandem Bank leverages Open Banking to offer competitive mortgages

13 Aug 2019

Tandem unveils auto savings feature

26 Sep 2018

Trending

  1. Klarna to lay off 10% of staff amid market downturn

  2. Tech stock carnage hits Klarna valuation

  3. Meta&#39;s WhatsApp rolls out P2P payments for user contacts in India and Brazil

  4. Deutsche Bank demands sustainability ratings from suppliers

  5. Thought Machine doubles valuation to $2.7 billion

Research
See all reports »
The Future of Digital Identity 2022

The Future of Digital Identity 2022

Can you afford compliance?

Can you afford compliance?

Cloud, the Critical Component to Power New Business Models

Cloud, the Critical Component to Power New Business Models