Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/start ups

News and resources on fintech start-ups, scale-ups, hubs, accelerators, VCs and funding worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Motive Partners

Lead Channel

Start ups

Channels

Wholesale banking Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Motive Partners acquires embedded/capital to grow early-stage fintech portfolio

Motive Partners acquires embedded/capital to grow early-stage fintech portfolio

Private equity firm Motive Partners has acquired fintech VC embedded/capital, with the aim of creating a specialist fintech investment platform for startups.

In December 2021, having formed a strategic relationship with Apollo Global Management, Motive Partners launched Motive Ventures. Led by Mariano Belinky, formerly CEO of Santander Asset Management and founder of Santander's venture capital business, Motive Ventures has invested in five companies to date.

In parallel, embedded/capital was formed in Berlin by the founder of German venture builder finleap and Solaris chairman, Ramin Niroumand. The embedded/capital portfolio consists of nine investments to date, including Bezahl.de, Bunch, Februar.co, Getquin, Hero, Luca, Myne, Nelly and Pliant.

The combined team will consist of 14 people and will have an on-site presence in three financial technology capitals - Berlin, London and New York City - focussing exclusively on early stage investments in young fintech firms.

Blythe Masters, founding partner at Motive, comments: "This acquisition not only adds depth and capability to our team, but provides critical strategic benefits to the rest of the firm, including innovation insights and learning, attracting top talent and enhanced sourcing networks."

Motive Capital Funds, which raised a $2.45 billion fintech investment warchest in July, will continue its mission to invest across growth and buyout stages, says Masters.

Commitments already lodged from the fund include investments in ten companies - InvestCloud, Insurify, Wilshire, Trumid, Motive Capital Corp II, CAIS, FNZ, Forge Global, BetaNXT and Backbase. In September, Motive co-led an $11.25 million Series A round in Credix, a decentralised credit marketplace connecting institutional investors with fintech lenders in emerging markets.

Related Companies

Motive Partners

Lead Channel

Start ups

Channels

Wholesale banking Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [On-Demand Webinar] Advanced AML transaction monitoring to fight financial crime

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Report] UK Open Banking API Performance 2021-2022[New Report] UK Open Banking API Performance 2021-2022

Trending

Related News
Credix raises $11.25m for decentralised credit marketplace
/startups

Credix raises $11.25m for decentralised credit marketplace

Motive Partners raises $2.45 billion for new fintech fund
/startups

Motive Partners raises $2.45 billion for new fintech fund

Backbase valued at €2.5 billion on first private equity investment

09 Jun

RBS, Mastercard and EFM Asset Management invest in Pollinate

01 Nov 2019

Motive Partners takes majority stake in Finantix

11 Dec 2018

Motive Partners forms fintech coalition with leading banks

22 Jan 2018

Trending

  1. Former PayPal CEO Harris shuts down latest startup weeks after launch

  2. US banks launch digital asset settlement platform PoC

  3. Visa names Ryan McInerney as incoming CEO

  4. Visa brings face payments and animated digital cards to World Cup

  5. US Treasury calls for closer supervision of fintech-bank relationships

Research
See all reports »
UK Open Banking API Performance 2021-2022

UK Open Banking API Performance 2021-2022

Seeking Approval - Acquirers vs. Transaction Fraud

Seeking Approval - Acquirers vs. Transaction Fraud

The Future of Digital Banking in North America 2023

The Future of Digital Banking in North America 2023