News and resources on fintech start-ups, scale-ups, hubs, accelerators, VCs and funding worldwide.
Credix raises $11.25m for decentralised credit marketplace

Credix, a decentralised credit marketplace connecting institutional investors with fintech lenders in emerging markets, has raised $11.25 million in a Series A funding round led by Motive Partners and ParaFi Capital

Credix has built a platform that matches the likes of hedge funds and alternative asset managers with credit fintechs and non-bank loan originators.

Financing happens on-chain using the USDC stablecoin and smart contracts, which Credix says creates instant efficiencies, settlement, and more transparency.

The startup says that investors can unlock new risk-adjusted returns while borrowers can raise debt funding internationally with less friction and at attractive rates.

The firm currently operates in Brazil but plans to expand to more markets and will use the new funding on platform development, team growth and integration with Web3 projects.

