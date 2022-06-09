Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/retail banking

News and resources on retail banking, consumer finance and reinventing customer experience in finance.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Backbase

Lead Channel

Retail banking

Keywords

Findex Money20/20
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Backbase valued at €2.5 billion on first private equity investment

Backbase valued at €2.5 billion on first private equity investment

Having bootstrapped to €200 Million in revenue, engagement banking vendor Backbase is turning to private equity investment for its next stage of growth, picking up €120 million in equity funding from Motive Partners.

The growth investment values Backbase at €2.5 billion.

Founded in 2003, the Amsterdam headquartered firm currently counts over 150 financial institutions around the world as customers for its whitelabel customer facing software, which enables banks to move away from a patchwork of legacy touchpoints to a single cloud-based application covering all stages of the customer lifecycle.

Jouk Pleiter, founder and CEO of Backbase, comments: “Today is a major milestone for more than 2,000 Backbasers and 150 customers around the world, to celebrate the incredible progress we made. With this partnership, we’re even better equipped to drive our engagement banking vision to the next level."

Related Companies

Backbase

Lead Channel

Retail banking

Keywords

Findex Money20/20
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Report] Payments Modernisation: The Big Survey 2022

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[On-Demand Webinar] Payments Modernisation: Innovating across borders[On-Demand Webinar] Payments Modernisation: Innovating across borders

Trending

Related News
Strong digital sales capabilities lead to big growth benefits for banks - research
/retail

Strong digital sales capabilities lead to big growth benefits for banks - research

Portugal's CGD picks Backbase for digital overhaul
/retail

Portugal's CGD picks Backbase for digital overhaul

Trending

  1. Deutsche Bank puts app on staffers&#39; phones to monitor messages - FT

  2. Storonsky goes public over frustration with FCA

  3. Citi to hire 4000 tech staff to deal with post-pandemic digital growth

  4. UK removes AISPs from AML regulation

  5. Revolut opens new front in money transfer wars

Research
See all reports »
The CIO’s guide to architecture modernisation through portability, resilience, and flexibility

The CIO’s guide to architecture modernisation through portability, resilience, and flexibility

Payments Modernisation: The Big Survey 2022

Payments Modernisation: The Big Survey 2022

The Future of Payments 2022

The Future of Payments 2022