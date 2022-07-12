Motive Partners raises $2.45 billion for new fintech fund

Fintech-focused PE firm Motive Partners has raised $2.45 billion ffor its latest flagship fund.
The firm focuses on growth equity and buyout investments in software, investment and information services companies in North America and Europe, serving five primary subsectors: banking & payments, capital markets, data & analytics, wealth & investment Management, and insurance.
Commitments already lodged from the new fund include investments in ten companies - InvestCloud, Insurify, Wilshire, Trumid, Motive Capital Corp II, CAIS, FNZ, Forge Global, BetaNXT and Backbase.
In total, Motive Partners has over $5.5 billion in regulatory assets under management.