Tink recruits JPMorgan payments expert Andrew Boyajian as VRP head

Tink recruits JPMorgan payments expert Andrew Boyajian as VRP head

Tink has recruited Andrew Boyajian, former head of emerging payments and fintechs at JPMorgan, to lead its variable recurring payments unit in the UK.

Boyajian spent the past two years working in JPMorgan's wholesale banking business, where he set the strategy for development and commercialisation of emerging payment types. The role entailed engaging with high-volume and emerging fintech clients and electronic payment originators and leading the sales strategy.

Prior to this, Boyajian spent five years as head of banking, North America for Wise and also served as director of international and payments for Kickstarter.

He is one of four new senior recruits at the firm's London offices, joining Ian Morrin, formerly of Bud, as VP of payment sales, Kevin Ward from Klarna as VP of strategic account management, and WorldPay's Reece Shannon-Sinclair who joins as head of delivery and solutions architecture.

Tom Pope, head of payments and platforms at Tink comments: “Our UK office has increased more than fivefold in the last 12 months, and these key hires will enable us to stay at the forefront of payments innovation. With a team that has a wealth of experience in the payments ecosystem, we have our sights set firmly on increasing user adoption of Pay by Bank and cementing its status as a game-changing payment method, in partnership with some of the biggest PSPs and banks in the world.”

