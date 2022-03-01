Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/retail banking

News and resources on retail banking, consumer finance and reinventing customer experience in finance.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Tink An Post

Lead Channel

Retail banking

Keywords

Mobile & online banking Open banking Personal finance
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Irish postal service takes on incumbents with Tink money management app

Irish postal service takes on incumbents with Tink money management app

Irish postal services provider An Post has teamed up with European open banking platform Tink, to bring new money management services to its customers.

The An Post Money Manager app utilises Tink’s open banking technology to help customers understand their spending behaviour, better manage their savings, and set budgets to stay on track with their financial goals.

John Rice, financial services director at An Post says: “We launched our new banking app in summer 2021 with a range of features to help customers stay in control of their spending. The partnership with Tink is the next step in our transformation journey, to firmly position ourselves as a challenger to the banks in Ireland, and to give customers access to simple money management tools.”

Related Companies

Tink An Post

Lead Channel

Retail banking

Keywords

Mobile & online banking Open banking Personal finance
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] Payments Modernisation: Get ahead of competitors with ISO 20022

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] Why Financial Institutions need New-Era Tech to meet Operational Resilience Requirements[Webinar] Why Financial Institutions need New-Era Tech to meet Operational Resilience Requirements

Trending

Related News
Tink embeds subscription app Youtility into money management suite
/sustainable

Tink embeds subscription app Youtility into money management suite

Visa to acquire Tink for €1.8 billion
/retail

Visa to acquire Tink for €1.8 billion

Wealthify embeds Open Banking from Tink in investment app

26 May 2021

Tink acquires Germany's FinTecSystems

18 May 2021

Tink closes €85 million extension round bringing total 2020 funding to €175m

11 Dec 2020

Tink selects OpenWrks aggregation platform

21 Sep 2020

Trending

  1. Klarna losses swell to $748 million

  2. Lloyds outlines &#163;1 billion, three-year digitisation strategy

  3. MUFG shutters blockchain-based payments network

  4. Paysera shuts down payments to Russia; Swift exclusion remains off the table

  5. Swift vets bid to make cross-border payments as easy as texting

Research
See all reports »
The Future of Embedded Finance 2022

The Future of Embedded Finance 2022

The Future of Regulation 2022

The Future of Regulation 2022

Getting tech right: Selecting the right software products to fulfil the digital demands of banking

Getting tech right: Selecting the right software products to fulfil the digital demands of banking