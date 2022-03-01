Irish postal service takes on incumbents with Tink money management app

Irish postal services provider An Post has teamed up with European open banking platform Tink, to bring new money management services to its customers.

The An Post Money Manager app utilises Tink’s open banking technology to help customers understand their spending behaviour, better manage their savings, and set budgets to stay on track with their financial goals.



John Rice, financial services director at An Post says: “We launched our new banking app in summer 2021 with a range of features to help customers stay in control of their spending. The partnership with Tink is the next step in our transformation journey, to firmly position ourselves as a challenger to the banks in Ireland, and to give customers access to simple money management tools.”

