Revolut Shops launches in Ireland, offering three percent cashback with top brands

Revolut is looking to lure consumers in Ireland with a three percent cashback offer on purchases with leading brands.

The new service, ‘Shops’, lets users search and browse products from more than one thousand brands. These include local favourites ranging from Smyths Toys and Woodies to Arnotts and Brown Thomas; international retailers like Ikea, Amazon, JD Sports, Harvey Norman and TK Maxx; and big brands’ online stores, including Nike, Adidas and a range of luxury fashion houses.



Regardless of the Revolut plan a customer is on, Shops rewards users with three percent instant cashback for every purchase, as long as they start their shopping journey from the Revolut app and pay with their Revolut card in full.



There are no restrictions on getting cashback from purchasing products in a sale, although those who use Rveolut's BNPL propostion, Pay Later, forfeit the three percent discount.



Christopher Guttridge, general manager of lifestyle products at Revolut, says: “We’re proud to offer instant cashback, unlike other providers which can take up to three months. Shops helps our customers get the most out of every penny with cashback rewards, or helps them spread the cost of purchases for more expensive periods of the year, such as the Christmas holidays.”



