Revolut embeds chat messaging in app

Revolut is adding an instant messaging feature to its financial SuperApp, enabling customers in the UK and EEA to chat as well as share gifs and stickers whilst sending and requesting funds transfers.

Embedded in the Transfer section of the app, customers can start up conversations with any of their contacts without having to open multiple windows.



The instant messaging feature can only be used between users who both have UK or EEA accounts, and have their phone number or have payment history.



On the security front, all chat messages have end-to-end encryption and customers are able to opt out of the chat function should they not wish to use it. Additionally, users can block other users.



Nikolay Storonsky, CEO of Revolut, says: "We listened to our customers who said they wanted to be able to discuss and clarify payment details within the app, rather than having to swap between Revolut and different messaging apps to send or receive funds.



“We want to give our customers more control over their financial well-being through the use of our technology, offering a service that addresses all their financial needs in one place.”