News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.
Square partners AmEx on credit card for sellers

Square is joining forces with American Express to launch a credit card built specifically for Square sellers.

The first credit card Square offers to its small business users will integrate directly with the firm’s broader ecosystem, helping sellers to organise their finances and manage their cash flow from the same platform they use to run their business.

Available to Square sellers in the US, the card will run on the AmEx network, be powered by i2c and issued by Celtic Bank.

Luke Voiles, GM, Square Banking, says: “We wanted to create a product on a payment network that has a strong track record of supporting small merchants, making this card a natural progression of our existing relationship with American Express.”

