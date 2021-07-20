Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/retail banking

News and resources on retail banking, consumer finance and reinventing customer experience in finance.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Square

Lead Channel

Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Square to take on incumbents with business banking accounts

Square to take on incumbents with business banking accounts

Square is to take on the nation's big banks with the launh of Square Banking, providing small businesses with a full suite of checking and savings accounts, payment cards and loans.

Coming on the heels of Square’s industrial bank, Square Financial Services - which began operations in March - Square Banking consists of three core products: two new deposit accounts, Square Savings and Square Checking, join the firm's existing lending capability, now called Square Loans.

Christina Riechers, Square Banking’s head of product, says: "Historically, small businesses have had to contend with numerous hurdles while trying to access vital financial services that are often readily available to larger companies. With Square Banking, we’ve reimagined the financial system for small business owners with their cash flow needs at the center. We’re introducing fair, accessible financial services that connect directly with our sellers’ payments, helping them unlock instant access to their sales, automate their savings, and receive personalized financing offerings."

The savings account will enable users to set aside funds for future goals via customisable folders, like purchasing new equipment or paying quarterly tax obligations. The FDIC-insured accounts offer a 0.5% annual percentage yield, and have no minimum deposits, balance requirements, or account fees.

The checking account will be linked to the firm's business debit card that was launched in January and will provide instant access to funds from sales handled via Square. A future update will enable users to to deposit checks via the Square Point of Sale app, helping them further consolidate business funds into one place.

Square Loans continues to give sellers increased access to credit with proactive loan offers that are uniquely tailored to their business needs and can be automatically repaid through a percentage of their daily Square sales. Soon, sellers will also be able to instantly access their Square Loan from their Square Checking account once they are approved for a loan.

Related Companies

Square

Lead Channel

Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] The work ahead in Banking & Financial Services: The Digital Road to Financial Wellness

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[On-Demand Webinar] Improving Straight Through Processing: The true solution for payment failures[On-Demand Webinar] Improving Straight Through Processing: The true solution for payment failures

Trending

Related News
Square to build DeFi platform business
/crypto

Square to build DeFi platform business

Square to build hardware bitcoin wallet
/crypto

Square to build hardware bitcoin wallet

Square shares jump on rumours of checking and savings accounts

25 May

Cash App gets its own clothing line

11 Dec 2020

Square to buy Credit Karma tax biz for Cash App expansion

25 Nov 2020

Square and Coinbase eye consumer lending market

14 Aug 2020

Trending

  1. Apple partners Goldman Sachs for BNPL play - Bloomberg

  2. Facebook Pay comes to third-party e-commerce sites

  3. Railsbank goes global with $70 million fund raise

  4. Mastercard eases access to Faster Payments with PayPort+

  5. Revolut raises $800 million to become UK&#39;s most valuable fintech

Research
See all reports »
Driving successful Cloud Transformation

Driving successful Cloud Transformation

Successful strategies in adopting Hybrid Cloud in Financial Services

Successful strategies in adopting Hybrid Cloud in Financial Services

The Future of Payments 2021

The Future of Payments 2021