retail banking

News and resources on retail banking, consumer finance and reinventing customer experience in finance.
American Express

Retail banking

Social media
American Express launches TikTok accelerator for small businesses

American Express launches TikTok accelerator for small businesses

American Express is partnering with TikTok to help small business owners reach a new generation of shoppers on the viral video platform.

Running throughout the holiday season, the American Express #ShopSmall Accelerator will include an offer for eligible small business owners to earn a $100 TikTok advertising credit in return for buying $50 in TikTok ads. In addition, small business owners will be given access to tools and resources to think like TikTok creators, including a tutorial at AmericanExpress.com/ShopSmallAccelerator on how their businesses can stand out on the platform.

Lifestyle creators will teach small business owners how to use TikTok as a search engine; leverage sounds, trends, hashtags and communities; and how to drive engagement with users. To help small businesses get discovered by new audiences, American Express has also partnered with musical artist Chlöe Bailey to create a “Shop Small Soundtrack,” which TikTok users can add to their content.

Elizabeth Rutledge, chief marketing officer, American Express, says: “The #ShopSmall Accelerator will help give small merchants the tools they need to reach the next generation of consumers on TikTok, where our Shop Small Impact Study found that 67% of Gen Z users have shopped from a small business that was displayed on their For You Page.”

Earlier this year NatWest launched a campaign on the video app promoting its free Business Builder online toolkit, which offers digital and event-based learning modules covering things such as sustainability, business strategy and mindset.

TikTok's influence on the Gen Z cohort is well documented. Recent research from the UK's Current Account Switch Service found that that 58% of 18 to 14 year olds follow TikTok influencers who talk about budgeting, money, or personal finance, with many of them believing that influencers on the app provide better advice than traditional media.

American Express

Retail banking

Social media
Gen Z turns to TikTok for financial advice
Gen Z turns to TikTok for financial advice

NatWest launches TikTok Business Builder campaign
NatWest launches TikTok Business Builder campaign

