Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/payments

News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Block

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Alternative finance
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Square Loans launches in Canada

Square Loans launches in Canada

Square is bringing its lending programme for small businesses clients to Canada.

Square Loans uses transaction data to proactively provide customised offers to eligible sellers, with no paperwork is needed, and funds delivered as soon as the next business day.

Businesses have one upfront loan fee, which is automatically paid back as a set percentage of daily card sales with Square.

Since its launch in the US and Australia, Square Loans has provided more than USD$9 billion in financing to more than 460,000 businesses, with an average loan size of USD$6,7502.

It is now moving into Canada, where, according to a Square-commissioned survey, 46% of SMEs are bootstrapping by relying on personal credit cards and 92% find the traditional loans process intimidating.

Désirée Kretschmar, owner of Plant Goals, says: "Square Loans is so easy. Everything is laid out and it’s presented in an approachable way, as opposed to... the rigmarole another financial institution might put you through."

Related Companies

Block

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Alternative finance
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] Greenfield Banking: Plotting new Paths to Innovation

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Impact Study] Can you afford compliance?[New Impact Study] Can you afford compliance?

Trending

Related News
Square sees big upside in Afterpay integration
/payments

Square sees big upside in Afterpay integration

Square changes name to Block
/crypto

Square changes name to Block

Trending

  1. EBAday 2022: Headline speaker line-up revealed

  2. Ray-Ban manufacturer sues JPMorgan over $272 million cyber theft

  3. Experian to debut Buy Now, Pay Later Bureau

  4. FCA warns challenger banks on financial crime checks

  5. TrueLayer unveils VRP API

Research
See all reports »
Can you afford compliance?

Can you afford compliance?

Cloud, the Critical Component to Power New Business Models

Cloud, the Critical Component to Power New Business Models

Payments Transformation: Emerging Stronger

Payments Transformation: Emerging Stronger